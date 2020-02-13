|
|
|
HIGGINS Iris Sadly passed away
on the 4th February 2020
aged 73 years.
A much loved wife, mum and nan.
Iris will be missed by all
her family and friends.
Funeral Service to take place at
Crownhill Crematorium on Monday
24th February 2020 at 1.45pm.
Please wear casual, colourful clothes, no formal attire necessary.
Family flowers only please but
donations in Iris's memory
may be made to Willen Hospice
c/o J&S Funeral Service
17 School Mead
Abbots Langley
Herts
WD5 0LA
01923 262939
www.jsfunerals .co.uk
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Feb. 13, 2020