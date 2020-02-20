|
|
|
INSKIPP Jackie Of Sherington,
passed away unexpectedly at
Milton Keynes University Hospital
on 31st January 2020, aged 67 years.
She was very much loved and
will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
St Laud's Church, Sherington,
on Wednesday 26th February
at 3pm, followed by burial
in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only but
donations appreciated in memory
of Jackie are for Willen Hospice
and may be left on the plate at the
Church or cheques made payable
to Willen Hospice sent c/o
H.W. Mason and Sons,
9 High Street, Newport Pagnell,
MK16 8AR
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Feb. 20, 2020