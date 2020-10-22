|
|
|
CADWELL NEE FRASER
JACQUELINE MARIE Sadly passed away on 15th October 2020 at Milton Keynes Hospital,
aged 72 years.
A much loved wife to David and mother to her sons Paul and the late Mark. Jacqueline will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
The Funeral Service will be on
Monday 26th October at 2pm at Crownhill Crematorium in the Oak Chapel. (Family only due to 30 people being allowed to attend).
No flowers. Donations to Macmillan and they can be made using the following link https://tributefunds.macmillan.org.uk/in-memory/Jacqueline-Cadwell-
H W Mason & Sons, 9 High Street, Newport Pagnell, MK16 8AR.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Oct. 22, 2020