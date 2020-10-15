Home

Jane Wilson

Notice Condolences

Jane Wilson Notice
WILSON JANE ELIZABETH Of Little Linford,
died on 7th October 2020,
aged 70 years.
She was a devoted wife to
her husband Peter,
her son Andrew and Daughter Sally
and her Daughter in Law Rhiannon and Grandsons James, Lewis and Harry.
The Funeral Service will take place on Monday 19th October 2020 but due to Covid restrictions this will be private.
Jane moved to Newport Pagnell in 1972 and was a founding Director of Routeco and supported the MK Community Foundation and MK SNAP
over many years.
Donations if desired in memory of Jane
are for MK Snap and can be made online via mksnap.org

Enquiries to H W Mason & Sons,
Newport Pagnell, Tel 01908 611112
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Oct. 15, 2020
