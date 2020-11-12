|
Donovan Jim 31.07.45 - 04.11.20
Of Blakelands, passed away in the ICU of MKGH.
Aged 75 years.
Beloved partner of Linda,
ex-director of Wayside Milton Keynes
and loved and respected by
all who knew him.
He will be so sadly missed.
Funeral takes place on 18th November at 11:30 in Crownhill Crematorium.
Due to Covid restrictions
it is family only
But if you would like to
send flowers please send via:
H W Mason
9 High Street
Newport Pagnell
MK16 8AR
Or you can make a donation to
'Shine - Spina Bifida' via their website.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Nov. 12, 2020