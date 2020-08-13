Home

Joan Lordan

Joan Lordan Notice
LORDAN Joan Barbara Aged 74 years, passed away peacefully at home on 6th August 2020.
Dearly loved wife of Andy,
Mum to Helen, Abigail, Stephen and Rachel, beloved Nanny to Amy, Jessica, Lauren, Luke, Logan, Jacob and Elsa, Great Nanny to Myla and Sienna.

The funeral service will take place at Crownhill Crematorium, on Wednesday 19th August.
Due to Covid-19 regulations
we regret that attendance will be limited to family only.
A memorial service will be held once the Covid-19 regulations have been lifted to which everyone who knew Joan will be invited to attend.
Donations to Joan's chosen charity 'RSPCA' can be sent directly to the charity or on their website.
Flowers are welcome
and can be sent to
HW Masons & Sons, Bridge House,
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley, MK2 2PD
Tel: 01908 642 700
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Aug. 13, 2020
