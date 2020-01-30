Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Lyons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Lyons

Notice Condolences

Joan Lyons Notice
LYONS Joan Beryl Of Willen, sadly passed away
in Willen Hospice on the
18th January 2020 aged 82.
Very much loved by her late
husband Terry, daughter and son,
grandchildren, great grandchildren
and all extended family and friends,
she will be greatly missed by them all.
The funeral service will take place at
11.30am on the 7th February in the
Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium.
Family flowers only but donations in
memory of Joan are for Willen Hospice
and can either be placed in the plate at
the service or made by cheque and
sent care of H W Mason and Sons,
9 High Street, Newport Pagnell
MK16 8AR. Tel: 01908 611112.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -