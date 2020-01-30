|
|
|
LYONS Joan Beryl Of Willen, sadly passed away
in Willen Hospice on the
18th January 2020 aged 82.
Very much loved by her late
husband Terry, daughter and son,
grandchildren, great grandchildren
and all extended family and friends,
she will be greatly missed by them all.
The funeral service will take place at
11.30am on the 7th February in the
Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium.
Family flowers only but donations in
memory of Joan are for Willen Hospice
and can either be placed in the plate at
the service or made by cheque and
sent care of H W Mason and Sons,
9 High Street, Newport Pagnell
MK16 8AR. Tel: 01908 611112.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Jan. 30, 2020