|
|
|
Thornley Joan Mary
'Mary' Passed away peacefully on
4th August 2020, aged 91 years.
Mary will be sadly missed
and always loved by her family friends.
A private funeral service will be held for Mary at Crownhill Crematorium and the family ask all who knew Mary to keep her in their thoughts.
Donations in memory of Mary
are in aid of the 'Alzheimer's Society'
and can be sent directly to the
charity or made on their website
www.Alzheimer'sorg.uk.
H.W Mason & Sons
97 Victoria Road
Bletchley
MK2 2PD
Tel: 01908 642 700
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Aug. 20, 2020