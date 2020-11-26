|
|
|
West Joanna Caroline It's with immense sadness that we must share that Joanna Caroline West, from Woburn Sands, Bucks. - a beloved daughter to Val, Step-mother to James, and friend to countless many - died on
Friday November 13th, 2020,
aged 53 years at Willen Hospice,
after a short battle with cancer.
Jo's world was filled with laughter and love, carried on a wind of wicked
humour, unfettered compassion
and a vivacious spirit for life itself,
values echoed across her
award-winning short stories,
plays and poems.
She is with the angels now.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Nov. 26, 2020