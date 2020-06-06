|
HELM John Francis Formerly of Crownhill and Bletchley, passed away peacefully at Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital on 27th May 2020, aged 84,
after a short illness.
Beloved husband of Shirley and
much loved brother, father,
stepfather and grandad.
A great life, lived to the full,
he will be sorely missed.
Private cremation to be followed later, post Covid, by a memorial service in MK to which all his many friends and family will be welcome. Details to follow. Donations if desired to Diabetes UK c/o and all enquiries to Arthur Jary Funeral Director on 01493 752122.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on June 6, 2020