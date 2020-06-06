Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Helm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Helm

Notice Condolences

John Helm Notice
HELM John Francis Formerly of Crownhill and Bletchley, passed away peacefully at Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital on 27th May 2020, aged 84,
after a short illness.
Beloved husband of Shirley and
much loved brother, father,
stepfather and grandad.
A great life, lived to the full,
he will be sorely missed.
Private cremation to be followed later, post Covid, by a memorial service in MK to which all his many friends and family will be welcome. Details to follow. Donations if desired to Diabetes UK c/o and all enquiries to Arthur Jary Funeral Director on 01493 752122.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on June 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -