HOLLIS John George of Newport Pagnell
sadly passed away in
Milton Keynes University Hospital
on the 28th February 2020, aged 94.
Very much loved by his late wife Nellie,
son Ronald and his partner Hilary
and her family.
He will be greatly missed by family,
neighbours and friends.
The funeral service will take place
at 2.30pm on Monday 23rd March
in the Willow Chapel,
Crownhill Crematorium.
Family flowers only but donations in his memory to his favourite charity, Willen Hospice can either be made at the service or by cheque sent care of
H W Mason and Sons, 9 High Street, Newport Pagnell MK16 8AR.
Tel: 01908 611112. or via a tribute page at Willen Hospice https://johnhollis.muchloved.com
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Mar. 12, 2020