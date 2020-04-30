Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John O'Brien
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John O'Brien

Notice Condolences

John O'Brien Notice
O'BRIEN John, sadly passed away on the
19th April 2020 aged 82.
Devoted husband to Linda. Much loved Dad to Lee, Tim, Ashley and Mandy, Grandad and Great Grandad.
Funeral to take place at Crownhill Crematorium on Monday 11th May 2020 at 9.15am.
Family funeral and flowers only please. Donations can be made to the British Heart Foundation or Dementia UK should you so wish,
c/o: 26 St James Street, New Bradwell, Milton Keynes. MK13 0BJ.
Tel 01908 313040.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -