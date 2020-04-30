|
O'BRIEN John, sadly passed away on the
19th April 2020 aged 82.
Devoted husband to Linda. Much loved Dad to Lee, Tim, Ashley and Mandy, Grandad and Great Grandad.
Funeral to take place at Crownhill Crematorium on Monday 11th May 2020 at 9.15am.
Family funeral and flowers only please. Donations can be made to the British Heart Foundation or Dementia UK should you so wish,
c/o: 26 St James Street, New Bradwell, Milton Keynes. MK13 0BJ.
Tel 01908 313040.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Apr. 30, 2020