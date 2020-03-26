Home

PITSON John Douglas Passed away at home on March 13th 2020 aged 83.

Much loved father to
sons Robert and Mark
and cherished Grandad.

Funeral service to be held at
St John The Evangelist Church
in Wicken on Wednesday
8th April 2020 at 11am.

Donations if desired to the Church.
Please note due to Convid-19 the service might be restricted to
family members only.

All enquiries to
Co-Operative Funeralcare,
14 Market Square, Buckingham
01280 822224.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Mar. 26, 2020
