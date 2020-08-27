Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Sinnamon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Sinnamon

Notice Condolences

John Sinnamon Notice
Sinnamon John Peter On 20th August 2020
aged 76 years.
A much loved Husband of the late Joan, Father and Grandfather.
John will be sadly missed by all his family and friends who knew him.
Due to current restrictions a
private family service is to take place.
Family flowers only.
Please visit
www.cpjfield.co.uk/services/66410
Where messages of condolence
can be left and donations
made to benefit
'Macmillan Cancer Support'
Cheques can also be sent
c/o Heritage & Sons,
The Willows Funeral Home,
1 Vicarage Road, Bletchley, MK2 2EZ
01908 372700
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Aug. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -