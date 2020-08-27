|
|
|
Sinnamon John Peter On 20th August 2020
aged 76 years.
A much loved Husband of the late Joan, Father and Grandfather.
John will be sadly missed by all his family and friends who knew him.
Due to current restrictions a
private family service is to take place.
Family flowers only.
Please visit
www.cpjfield.co.uk/services/66410
Where messages of condolence
can be left and donations
made to benefit
'Macmillan Cancer Support'
Cheques can also be sent
c/o Heritage & Sons,
The Willows Funeral Home,
1 Vicarage Road, Bletchley, MK2 2EZ
01908 372700
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Aug. 27, 2020