WILLIAMS John Murray Of Browns Wood, formerly of Bletchley,
passed away suddenly on 27th December 2019,
aged 88 years.
Beloved husband of Maureen,
step-father to Neil and Ian,
and Poppa to Charlie,
John will be remembered
fondly by all who knew him.
The funeral will take place on
Wednesday 15th January 2020
in the Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium at 10.45am.
Family flowers only please however
donations, if desired, for
Willen Hospice can be made at
www.justgiving.com/fundraising
/remembering-johnwilliams or sent,
by cheque payable to the charity,
care of: H.W Mason & Sons
97 Victoria Road
Bletchley
MK2 2PD
Tel: 01908 642 700
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Jan. 9, 2020
