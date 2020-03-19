Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mason's Funeral Directors
9 High Street
Newport Pagnell, Buckinghamshire MK16 8AR
01908 611112
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Coll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine Coll

Notice Condolences

Josephine Coll Notice
COLL Josephine
Jo (Josie) Coll
(née Harrison) Passed away at home on 7th March aged 79 (or '39 and holding',
as she used to say).

Loving wife to John for 59 years and much loved mum of Andrew, Laura and Graeme. We all have such wonderful memories and she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends

The funeral service will take place on Monday 23rd March at 4:15pm in the Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium.

Family flowers only please, donations in Jo's memory for Willen Hospice can be given on the day of the funeral, online at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/josephine-coll or sent by cheque payable to the charity care of:

H.W. Mason & Sons
9 High Street
Newport Pagnell
MK16 8AR
Tel: (01908) 611112
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -