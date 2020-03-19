|
|
|
COLL Josephine
Jo (Josie) Coll
(née Harrison) Passed away at home on 7th March aged 79 (or '39 and holding',
as she used to say).
Loving wife to John for 59 years and much loved mum of Andrew, Laura and Graeme. We all have such wonderful memories and she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends
The funeral service will take place on Monday 23rd March at 4:15pm in the Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in Jo's memory for Willen Hospice can be given on the day of the funeral, online at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/josephine-coll or sent by cheque payable to the charity care of:
H.W. Mason & Sons
9 High Street
Newport Pagnell
MK16 8AR
Tel: (01908) 611112
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Mar. 19, 2020