The Co-op Funeralcare Milton Keynes
71 High Street
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK11 1BA
01908 565353
Joyce Bright

Joyce Bright Notice
Bright Joyce Margaret
(née Smith) Passed away peacefully on
1 st January 2020 aged 81.
Dearly Loved Wife, Mum, Sister,
Nan and Great Nan.

The funeral will take place at 10.30am on Monday 27 th January 2020
at St Lawrence Church, Old Bradwell followed by Committal in the
Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to
The British Heart Foundation.

All enquiries to:
J S Cowley
71 High Street
Stony Stratford
Milton Keynes
MK11 1BA
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Jan. 16, 2020
