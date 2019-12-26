Home

Mason's Funeral Services
68a Wolverton Road
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK11 1DT
01908 561561
Joyce Pittam

Notice

Joyce Pittam Notice
Pittam Joyce Mary Of Old Stratford, sadly passed away on 16th December 2019, aged 82 years.
She will be greatly missed
by all her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place
on Monday 13th January 2020
at St. Peter and St. Paul's Church, Cosgrove at 11.00am.
By request, family flowers only. Donations are gratefully accepted
for Willen Hospice.
All enquires to
H.W. Mason and Sons
68a Wolverton Road
Stony Stratford
MK11 1DT
Tel 01908 561561
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Dec. 26, 2019
