COLLINS Kathleen Gladys Of Lavendon, passed away peacefully at Milton Keynes University Hospital on Sunday 2nd February 2020 aged 89 years.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
A Memorial service will be held at
St Michael's Church, Lavendon on Thursday 13th February at 3pm. Donations in Memory of Kathleen
are for Alzheimer's Society
and may be made online at www.haseldines.co.uk/donations
or sent to Haseldine Funeral Services,
192 High Street, Cranfield, MK43 0EN
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Feb. 6, 2020