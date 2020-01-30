|
EDMONDS Kathleen Mary of Milton Bryan passed away peacefully on 20th January 2020
aged 91 years.
Now reunited with her
beloved husband Tom.
She will be sadly missed by her children, grandchildren
and great grandchildren.
The funeral service will take place at
Crownhill Crematorium, Oak Chapel on
Friday 7th February at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations if desired are for Elm Lodge and may be left in a plate at Crematorium or sent to;
Finch & Sons Family Funeral Service
231 Queensway, Bletchley, MK2 2EH.
Tel; 01908 367777
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Jan. 30, 2020