Home

POWERED BY

Services
Finch & Sons Family Funeral Service Ltd (Bletchley)
231 Queensway
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK2 2EH
01908 367777
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Edmonds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Edmonds

Notice Condolences

Kathleen Edmonds Notice
EDMONDS Kathleen Mary of Milton Bryan passed away peacefully on 20th January 2020
aged 91 years.
Now reunited with her
beloved husband Tom.
She will be sadly missed by her children, grandchildren
and great grandchildren.
The funeral service will take place at
Crownhill Crematorium, Oak Chapel on
Friday 7th February at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations if desired are for Elm Lodge and may be left in a plate at Crematorium or sent to;
Finch & Sons Family Funeral Service
231 Queensway, Bletchley, MK2 2EH.
Tel; 01908 367777
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Finch & Sons Family Funeral Service Ltd (Bletchley)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -