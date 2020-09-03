Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mason's Funeral Directors
97 Victoria Road
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK2 2PD
01908 642700
Resources
More Obituaries for Kelly Howard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kelly Howard

Notice Condolences

Kelly Howard Notice
Howard Kelly Lorraine Anne
Passed away peacefully
in her sleep aged 40 years.

"I hide my tears when I say your name,
but pain in my heart is still the same.
Although I smile and seem carefree,
there is no one who
misses you more than me"

Kelly will be sadly missed
by her family and friends.
A private funeral service will be held at
St Mary the Virgin, Eaton Bray,
and the family ask all who knew
Kelly to keep her in your thoughts.

H.W Mason & Sons
Bridge House
97 Victoria Road
Bletchley
Milton Keynes
MK2 2PD
Tel: 01908 642700
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Sept. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -