|
|
|
Howard Kelly Lorraine Anne
Passed away peacefully
in her sleep aged 40 years.
"I hide my tears when I say your name,
but pain in my heart is still the same.
Although I smile and seem carefree,
there is no one who
misses you more than me"
Kelly will be sadly missed
by her family and friends.
A private funeral service will be held at
St Mary the Virgin, Eaton Bray,
and the family ask all who knew
Kelly to keep her in your thoughts.
H.W Mason & Sons
Bridge House
97 Victoria Road
Bletchley
Milton Keynes
MK2 2PD
Tel: 01908 642700
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Sept. 3, 2020