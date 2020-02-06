Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Wolverton
159 Church Street
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK12 5LA
01908 311 355
Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie Leonard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie Leonard

Notice Condolences

Leslie Leonard Notice
LEONARD Leslie Frederick Sadly passed away on
27th January 2020, aged 99.
A devoted husband to the late Elsie, loving father to Angela & Christine. Much loved grandfather,
great grandfather, uncle and friend.

He will be dearly missed by all
who knew and loved him.

Funeral service to take place on Thursday 13th February in
the Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium at 10:45am.
All who knew Les are welcome.
Family flowers only and donations,
if desired, to benefit
Macmillan Cancer Support.
Co-op Funeralcare
159 Church St
Wolverton
MK12 5LA
Tel: (01908) 311355
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -