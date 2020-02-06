|
|
|
LEONARD Leslie Frederick Sadly passed away on
27th January 2020, aged 99.
A devoted husband to the late Elsie, loving father to Angela & Christine. Much loved grandfather,
great grandfather, uncle and friend.
He will be dearly missed by all
who knew and loved him.
Funeral service to take place on Thursday 13th February in
the Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium at 10:45am.
All who knew Les are welcome.
Family flowers only and donations,
if desired, to benefit
Macmillan Cancer Support.
Co-op Funeralcare
159 Church St
Wolverton
MK12 5LA
Tel: (01908) 311355
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Feb. 6, 2020