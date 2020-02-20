|
|
|
LEONARD Leslie Frederick Passed away on
27th January 2020, aged 99.
The family wish to extend their
sincere thanks to everyone for their kindness and sympathy.
They also send their gratitude and appreciation to the staff of Bluebird Care for the wonderful support Les received and many thanks to Stony Stratford Medical Centre for their help.
Donations in Leslie's memory to benefit
Macmillan Cancer Support.
Co-op Funeralcare
159 Church St
Wolverton
MK12 5LA
Tel: (01908) 311355
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Feb. 20, 2020