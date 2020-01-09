Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Wolverton
159 Church Street
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK12 5LA
01908 311 355
Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie Watson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie Watson

Notice Condolences

Leslie Watson Notice
WATSON Rev. Leslie Harold Sadly passed away on
27th December 2019 aged 80.
A much loved husband, father, grandfather and friend.
He will be dearly missed by all
who knew and loved him.
The funeral service to take place on Wednesday 15th January at
The Willow Chapel,
Crownhill Crematorium at
3.15pm, followed by a service at
West End United Reformed Church, Wolverton.
Family flowers only and donations, if desired, to benefit West End United Reformed Church.
Co-op Funeralcare
159 Church St
Wolverton
MK12 5LA
Tel: (01908) 311355
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -