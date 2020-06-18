Home

STEWART Lillie Charlotte Passed away peacefully at
Willen Hospice on 9th June 2020,
aged 95 years.
Always proud of her London roots,
Lillie will be missed and remembered by all who knew and loved her.
'We'll meet again'
A private funeral service will be held for Lillie Donations in her memory for Willen Hospice can be made at: www.willen-hospice.org.uk/
pleasedonate
Any enquiries to:
H.W Mason & Sons
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley, MK2 2PD
Tel: 01908 642 700
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on June 18, 2020
