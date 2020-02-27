|
|
|
Johnson Lydia Cecelia Of Springfield, Milton Keynes,
sadly passed away at Milton Keynes University Hospital on
9th February 2020.
Forever loved by her husband Nick, brothers Graham and Colin,
family and friends.
The funeral service will take place in the chapel at H W Mason & Sons, Bletchley, on Monday 2nd March 2020 at 12.45pm followed by burial in
Whalley Drive Cemetery at 1.45pm.
No flowers please but donations for either Centrepoint (London Homeless) or Bernardos gratefully accepted.
For further information, please contact
H W Mason & Sons
68a Wolverton Road
Stony Stratford
Milton Keynes
Bucks
MK11 1DT
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Feb. 27, 2020