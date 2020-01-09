|
Clark Lynda Passed away peacefully at home on 21st December 2019, aged 77 years.
She will be sadly missed by her loving husband Mike, son James & Claire & daughter Sarah & Scott.
Fantastic nanny to Neve, Emily, Katie, Oliver & Grace. Much loved by all her family & many friends.
The funeral service will take place at the Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium on Friday 10th January 2020 at 2pm.
Donations welcome for Willen Hospice via www.countryfunerals.uk /obituaries using the justgiving link
Enquiries to Country Funerals
1, Sponne House Court,
Towcester
NN12 6BY
01327 351500
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Jan. 9, 2020