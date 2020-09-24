|
CLAYTON Mandy Sonia 4th November 1966 - 14th September 2020
It is with the heaviest of hearts
that we announce the loss of our
beloved Mandy Sonia Clayton,
of Mursley, Buckinghamshire.
Mandy passed away on the
14th September 2020 age 53,
at home surrounded by her loved
ones, having fought a relentless battle
with cancer for 19 years with nothing
but bravery, determination and
an unwaivering passion for life.
Due to current restrictions a
small family funeral will take place
on 30th September 2020 to mourn
Mandy's passing.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Sept. 24, 2020