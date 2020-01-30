Home

Johnson Margaret Passed away peacefully on Saturday 18th January at
Milton Keynes Hospital, aged 87 years.
From Bradwell, Milton Keynes,
former Warden of Bellfounder House Sheltered Housing, Milton Keynes where she had many friends.
Loved and will be sadly missed
by all her family.
Funeral will take place at
Milton Keynes Crematorium on
Wednesday 12th February at 1.00pm.
Further enquiries to
Milton Keynes Family Funeral Services tel: 01908 505570.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Jan. 30, 2020
