SALE Margaret Dorothy On 4th March 2020, at home, aged 87 years.
Until recently, a Trustee and
volunteer at the National Museum of
Computing and previously, a long-term
volunteer at Bletchley Park.
Widow of Tony Sale, Colossus Rebuild leader. Both Margaret and Tony were prominent in Saving Bletchley Park.
Survived by three children,
seven grandchildren and
two great-grandchildren.
The funeral is family only,
with a memorial service
to be held later in the year.
Donations, if desired, for The National Museum of Computing may be sent via
www.memorygiving.com.
Further enquiries to Neville Funeral Service, 3 Aspley Hill, Woburn Sands, MK17 8NH, 01908 588490
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Mar. 26, 2020