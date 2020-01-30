Home

Margaret Watts Notice
Watts Margaret Elizabeth
'Peggy' Of Newport Pagnell,
passed away peacefully at
Milton Keynes University Hospital
on 24th January 2020.
She was very much loved and
will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
Crownhill Crematorium, Oak Chapel on Wednesday 12th February at 2.45pm.
Family flowers only please but donations in memory of Peggy are for Dementia UK and may be left
on the plate at the Crematorium or cheques made payable to the charity sent c/o H.W. Mason and
Sons, 9 High Street, Newport Pagnell, MK16 8AR.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Jan. 30, 2020
