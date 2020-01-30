|
Smith Margot 09.04.1946 - 18.01.2020
Margot Smith died peacefully at home
on 18th January 2020, aged 73 years.
Very much loved and missed by her
husband, children and grandchildren.
A life trusting in God and serving
others now resting in eternal life.
Private cremation followed by a
Thanksgiving Service at St Mary's
Church Bletchley on Thursday
13th February at 4pm.
Donations, if desired, to benefit
'Willen Hospice' may be sent c/o
Heritage & Sons, 1 Vicarage Road,
Bletchley, MK2 2EZ. 01908 372700
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Jan. 30, 2020