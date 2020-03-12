|
|
|
FALCO MARIA Sadly passed away at home on Tuesday 3rd March,
Maria was a devoted wife and
a treasured, loving, dedicated mother.
She will be missed by her children Franca, Lucy and Vin,
her family and friends.
Her Funeral Service will take place
at 11am on Thursday 19th March 2020
at: St Thomas Aquinas, Bletchley.
Please, no flowers, but donations to Willen Hospice would be appreciated.
Enquiries : Finch & Sons Family
Funeral Service 01908 367777
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Mar. 12, 2020