Long Marilyn Very sadly, Marilyn passed away at home on 30th June, surrounded by her family, after suffering from cancer.
Marilyn is already greatly missed by her husband, Geoff, 3 children and their partners, 7 grandchildren,
extended family and her many friends.
A private funeral was held on
14th July and a memorial service will be arranged once it is possible.
Any donations to Willen Hospice,
or to www.mpnvoice.org.uk
would be warmly welcomed.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on July 16, 2020