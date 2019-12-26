|
|
|
Leicester Marta Passed away peacefully at home
on 17th December, aged 91.
Beloved wife of the late Arthur.
Always loving and dearly loved by
her five boys, Tony, Chris, Stephen,
Philip and Martin and beloved Oma
to Jana, Sam, Hannah, Poppy,
Rowan, Katie, Alex and Matthew.
Also much loved sister to
Hans, Paul and Peter.
She will be greatly missed by her
family and friends who offer heartfelt
thanks to those who cared for her
in later years at Flowers House.
Funeral service to take place at St Mary
Magdalene Church, Willen, Milton
Keynes on Friday 10th January at
9.00am followed by interment at New
Bradwell Cemetery, Milton Keynes.
Flowers welcome or if desired
donations to Willen Hospice can be
sent care of H.W Masons, Funeral
Directors, Bridge House, 97 Victoria Rd,
Bletchley, Milton Keynes, MK2 2PD,
Tel: 01908 642700.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Dec. 26, 2019