Mason's Funeral Services
68a Wolverton Road
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK11 1DT
01908 561561
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
13:00
Willow Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
Mary Cleaver Notice
Cleaver Mary Of Stony Stratford,
passed away suddenly on
10th February 2020 aged 75 years.
Loving wife of Rodney and
mum to Damien, Daniel and Kevin.
Funeral service to take place on
Tuesday 10th March 2020 at 1.00pm
in the Willow Chapel,
Crownhill Crematorium.
Flowers are welcome, or donations
if desired gratefully received for
The British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to
H.W. Mason and Sons
68a Wolverton Road
Stony Stratford
MK11 1DT
Tel 01908 561561
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Feb. 27, 2020
