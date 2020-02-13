|
|
|
Cowling Mary Sadly passed away
on 31st January,
aged 93 years.
A much loved mum, nan,
great nanny and sister who will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
The service to celebrate Mary's life
will take place in the Willow Chapel,
Crownhill Crematorium on
Wednesday 19th February at 1pm.
Flowers welcome or donations, if
desired, to benefit Willen Hospice may
be sent c/o Heritage & Sons, Willows
Funeral Home, 1 Vicarage Road,
Bletchley MK2 2EZ
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Feb. 13, 2020