HERBERT MARY
EILEEN Sadly passed away on 23rd October 2020 at Milton Keynes Hospital, aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of the late Terry Herbert.
A much loved mum to Elizabeth, Paul,
Brian and Julie and a loving nan
to Joanne, John and James.
Mary will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
The Funeral Service will take place
on Wednesday 11th November at
St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church at 13.30 followed at Crownhill Crematorium in the Oak Chapel at 14.45.
(Family only due to 30 people
being allowed to attend).
Flowers welcome. Any enquiries to
Finch & Son Family Funeral Service.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Oct. 28, 2020