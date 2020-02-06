|
ROBERTSON Mary Formerly of Husborne Crawley,
latterly of Houghton Conquest.
Passed away on 28th January 2020,
aged 95 years.
The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 18th February at 2.00pm
All Saints Church, Houghton Conquest. Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, are for Addenbrooke's Cancer Research. Cheques payable to
"Addenbrooke's Charitable Trust"
can be sent care of
H.W Mason & Sons,
Bridge House, 97 Victoria Road, Bletchley, Milton Keynes, MK2 2PD.
Tel: 01908 642700.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Feb. 6, 2020