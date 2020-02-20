|
Synnott Mary Joan Of Castlethorpe, sadly passed away peacefully at Tyringham Park House on the 10th February 2020 age 97 years.
Dearest wife of the late Patrick Francis.
A much loved, and very special Mum and Nan, who will be greatly
missed by her loving family and friends.
The funeral is to take place at 2pm, Wednesday 4th March at St Simon & St Jude Church Castlethorpe.
Family flowers only please.
Any donations in remembrance of Mary, will go to Willen Hospice and can be left on the day.
J S Cowley
71 High Street
Stony Stratford
Milton Keynes
MK11 1BA
Tel: 01908 565353
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Feb. 20, 2020