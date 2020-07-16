Home

Mason's Funeral Directors
97 Victoria Road
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK2 2PD
01908 642700
Maureen Kinns

Notice Condolences

Maureen Kinns Notice
Kinns Maureen Jennifer Of San Remo Road, Aspley Guise

Passed away on the
30th June, aged 80 years.
She was a loving wife, mother,
grandmother and great-grandmother
and will be greatly missed by her
family and friends.
The funeral service will take place
on Tuesday 21st July, at
Crownhill Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Enquiries to: H.W Mason & Sons, Bridge House, 97 Victoria Road, Bletchley, Milton Keynes, MK2 2PD,
Tel: 01908 642700.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on July 16, 2020
