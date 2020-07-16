|
|
|
Kinns Maureen Jennifer Of San Remo Road, Aspley Guise
Passed away on the
30th June, aged 80 years.
She was a loving wife, mother,
grandmother and great-grandmother
and will be greatly missed by her
family and friends.
The funeral service will take place
on Tuesday 21st July, at
Crownhill Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Enquiries to: H.W Mason & Sons, Bridge House, 97 Victoria Road, Bletchley, Milton Keynes, MK2 2PD,
Tel: 01908 642700.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on July 16, 2020