WATTS MAURICE Of Hunstanton,
formerly of Sherington
passed away peacefully in Hospital
on 6th July 2020, aged 91 years.
A much loved Husband of Carole,
Uncle to Pete, Great Uncle to the late Kevin and Bossman to Mr Kadu. Funeral service to take place at
St Laud's Church, Sherington
on Wednesday 22nd July.
No flowers please but donations
in memory of Maurice appreciated
for the Hunstanton Ambulance men
may be left in the plate at the Church or sent direct to the charity.
All enquiries to
H.W. Mason and Sons,
9 High Street, Newport Pagnell,
MK16 8AR. Tel 01908 611112.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on July 16, 2020