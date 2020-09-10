Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mason's Funeral Directors
97 Victoria Road
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK2 2PD
01908 642700
Resources
More Obituaries for Maurice Whitehouse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maurice Whitehouse

Notice Condolences

Maurice Whitehouse Notice
Whitehouse Maurice Passed away peacefully on the
28th August 2020, aged 89 years at
Milton Keynes University Hospital.
A loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He will be sadly
missed by his family and friends.
Due to current restrictions a private
funeral service will be held on
Monday 21st September 2020
at Crownhill Crematorium.
Donations in memory of Maurice are in
aid of Willen Hospice and can be sent
directly to the charity or made online.
Any enquiries to H.W. Mason & Sons,
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley, MK2 2PD.
Tel: 01908 642700.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Sept. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -