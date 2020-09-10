|
|
|
Whitehouse Maurice Passed away peacefully on the
28th August 2020, aged 89 years at
Milton Keynes University Hospital.
A loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He will be sadly
missed by his family and friends.
Due to current restrictions a private
funeral service will be held on
Monday 21st September 2020
at Crownhill Crematorium.
Donations in memory of Maurice are in
aid of Willen Hospice and can be sent
directly to the charity or made online.
Any enquiries to H.W. Mason & Sons,
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley, MK2 2PD.
Tel: 01908 642700.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Sept. 10, 2020