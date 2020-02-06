|
Felce May Esme
'Pat' Passed away peacefully on
Sunday 26th January 2020 at Milton
Keynes University Hospital, aged 95.
Beloved wife of the late Reg Felce, much loved mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place
on Friday 14th February at 1.45pm
in the Willow Chapel,
Crownhill Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Willen Hospice can be sent care of H.W. Mason & Sons, 97 Victoria Road, Bletchley, MK2 2PD.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Feb. 6, 2020