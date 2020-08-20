|
|
|
Lake Michael Robert Aged 71 years passed away at home on the 5th July 2020 with his wife at his side.
Dearly loved husband of Deanne,
he will be sadly missed by
his family and friends.
Due to the restrictions in July his cremation on 24th July at Crownhill Crematorium was a private affair with a service to celebrate his life.
Donations in his memory can be sent directly to the charity or via their website to The British Lung Foundation, Action for Pulmonary Fibrosis
or Pulmonary Fibrosis Trust.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Aug. 20, 2020