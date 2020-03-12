Home

Mason's Funeral Directors
97 Victoria Road
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK2 2PD
01908 642700
CAHILL Monica Geraldine Of Bletchley, passed away suddenly
on the 29th February 2020 aged
64 years surrounded by her family.
A much loved Wife, Mother,
Grandmother, Sister and Aunt.
The funeral will take place at 2.00pm at
St Thomas Aquinas Church, Bletchley, followed by a short service at 3.15pm in the Willow Chapel,
Crownhill Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations to the British Heart Foundation.
Cheques payable to the charity
can be sent care of
H.W Mason & Sons, Bridge House,
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley,
Milton Keynes, MK2 2PD,
Tel: 019087 642700.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Mar. 12, 2020
