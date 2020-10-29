|
|
|
MARTIN Peacefully at home on Sunday,
October 11th 2020, Monica
(formerly Walters, nee Swain),
aged 96 years.
Much-loved wife of the late Fred,
mother of Barbara and Robert,
mother-in-law to Jayne and the late
Ted, stepmother to Pam, Jill and Fred,
and dear grandmother to Zoe and Sian.
Funeral service private, due to
current Government restrictions.
H.W Mason & Sons
Bridge House, 97 Victoria Road
Bletchley, Milton Keynes, MK2 2PD
Tel: 01908 642700
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Oct. 29, 2020