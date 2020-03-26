Home

Neville Crook

Neville Crook Notice
Crook Neville John Passed away on the
19th March 2020, aged 91.
Dearest husband of Molly
for 67 years.
Very much loved by his children Gillian, Peter, Daughter in law Carmel,
Anna and Dominic her partner,
Grandchildren Natalie, Sean, late Rachel, Cherry, Mila and Oliver,
Great Grandchildren, Kiera, Evan, Finnley, Lennie, Albert.
Due to current circumstances Neville's funeral is for immediate family only.
We will arrange a memorial service
at a later date.

Wolverton Funeralcare Co-op
159 Church St
Wolverton
MK12 5LA
Tel: (01908) 311355.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Mar. 26, 2020
