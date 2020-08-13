Home

Nicholas Luke Notice
LUKE Nicholas Stephen Of Woburn Sands passed away
on 2nd August 2020 aged 80 years.
Beloved husband and father to
two daughters and two granddaughters, who will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
A private family funeral service
will be held at St. Michael's Church, Woburn Sands.
Donations in his memory for
Love Woburn Sands Community Transport Fund may be made via www.memorygiving.com/nicholasluke.
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals,
3 Aspley Hill, Woburn Sands, Bucks.
MK17 8NH Tel: 01908 588490
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Aug. 13, 2020
