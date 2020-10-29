Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Pidgley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman Pidgley

Notice Condolences

Norman Pidgley Notice
PIDGLEY Norman Of Emberton,
passed away peacefully at home
on 19th October 2020,
aged 85 years.
A much loved husband of Joyce,
dear dad of Graham and Guy,
dearly loved by all his grandchildren
and great grandson.
Funeral service to be held at
Crownhill Crematorium, Oak Chapel,
family flowers only please but
donations appreciated in memory
of Norman for The RNLI
may be sent direct to the charity.
All enquiries to
H.W. Mason and Sons,
9 High Street, Newport Pagnell,
MK16 8AR. Tel 01908 611112.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Oct. 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -