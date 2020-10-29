|
|
|
PIDGLEY Norman Of Emberton,
passed away peacefully at home
on 19th October 2020,
aged 85 years.
A much loved husband of Joyce,
dear dad of Graham and Guy,
dearly loved by all his grandchildren
and great grandson.
Funeral service to be held at
Crownhill Crematorium, Oak Chapel,
family flowers only please but
donations appreciated in memory
of Norman for The RNLI
may be sent direct to the charity.
All enquiries to
H.W. Mason and Sons,
9 High Street, Newport Pagnell,
MK16 8AR. Tel 01908 611112.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Oct. 29, 2020